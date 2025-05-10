Air Raid Sirens Banned on TV? Govt Issues Urgent Advisory to All Media Channels

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Directorate General of Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards has issued a strict advisory to all media outlets, urging them to stop using civil defence air raid siren sounds in their broadcasts and content—except when used for public awareness and community education purposes.

Air Raid Sirens Not for Routine Use, Warns Directorate

Citing the powers conferred under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, the advisory emphasizes that routine or dramatized use of siren sounds in news reports, entertainment content, or any non-educational material may desensitize the public.

The statement noted that constant exposure to sirens may lead to the public ignoring real alerts during actual air raids, potentially compromising safety and preparedness during national emergencies.

Advisory Issued Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

The advisory comes at a time when India-Pakistan military tensions have escalated following Operation Sindoor. With rising public anxiety, the government is taking preventive steps to ensure that emergency signals are not misinterpreted or trivialized.

Media organizations have been urged to exercise restraint and responsibility, especially in content that could trigger panic or confusion.