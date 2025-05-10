Bangladesh Political Crisis Deepens: Police Arrest Five Awami League Leaders in Dhaka

Dhaka: The political landscape in Bangladesh continues to shift as police arrested five senior leaders and affiliates of the Awami League in separate operations across Dhaka on Friday. This comes amid increasing pressure on the party under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration, which took power following the controversial ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

Who Was Arrested?

According to a press release issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the arrested individuals include:

Ramzan Ali – Pallabi Thana Awami League Vice-President and former MP Ilias Mollah’s aide

– Pallabi Thana Awami League Vice-President and former MP Ilias Mollah’s aide Md. Alamgir – Mohammadpur Thana Swechchhasebak League Vice-President

– Mohammadpur Thana Swechchhasebak League Vice-President Russell Al Jobayer – Gulshan Thana Chhatra League Organising Secretary

– Gulshan Thana Chhatra League Organising Secretary Mehedi Hasan – Dhaka Metropolitan Ward 66 Jubo League General Secretary

– Dhaka Metropolitan Ward 66 Jubo League General Secretary Abdul Quader – Awami League-nominated former MP from Muradnagar, Comilla

Allegations: Destabilising Public Order

Police allege the group was involved in organising flash processions and deliberately trying to create public panic, threatening law and order across the capital. Multiple cases have been filed against them, and legal proceedings are underway.

Growing Crackdown on Awami League

The arrests are part of a broader crackdown on supporters of Sheikh Hasina, with reports confirming that several flash processions were held recently in support of the ousted Prime Minister. This follows a string of arrest warrants issued against Hasina, her family members, and top party aides.

Ban on Awami League Under Consideration

In a significant development, the interim government has announced it is “seriously considering a ban” on the Awami League, citing reports from the United Nations on alleged extremist links within the party.

Former President Abdul Hamid Flees Country

Adding to the political drama, former President Abdul Hamid reportedly left Bangladesh on Thursday, amid fresh legal cases related to violence during student-led demonstrations in Kishoreganj.

Global Concerns and Democratic Setback

The international community continues to express concern over the democratic backsliding in Bangladesh. The interim government faces criticism for its alleged support of radical Islamic groups and its aggressive stance against opposition voices.