Akbaruddin Owaisi Praises BRS, Slams Congress Over Minority Welfare in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events at the Telangana Legislative Assembly, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi lauded the former BRS government for its efforts in minority welfare while sharply criticizing the Congress-led government for failing to fulfill its promises.

Akbaruddin Owaisi Acknowledges BRS’s Welfare Programs

During the discussion on budgetary demands, Akbaruddin Owaisi pointed out that 27 lakh Muslim students had benefitted from government scholarships under the previous BRS administration.

“It is a wonderful work done by the BRS government. Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is a kind-hearted leader who did significant welfare work for Muslims in the last 10 years,” he stated.

He also highlighted the “Ramzan Thofa” scheme, where the BRS government provided clothes and gifts to the underprivileged during Ramzan. However, he criticized the current Congress-led government, stating that aside from the CM’s Iftar party, no benefits were being provided to Muslims.

Allegations of Irregularities in Welfare Schemes

Owaisi raised concerns over irregularities in the identification of beneficiaries for overseas scholarships and social welfare schemes for SC, ST, BC, and EBC communities. He alleged that high-income groups were exploiting these benefits at the expense of the truly needy.

Regarding the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, he questioned how those without a ration card could apply, as the deadline for selecting beneficiaries was in June.

Congress Government’s Unfulfilled Promises

The AIMIM leader did not hold back in calling out the Congress government for failing to implement its pre-election guarantees.

He reminded the ruling party of its commitments, including:

✔ ₹4,000 pensions

✔ 10 grams of gold under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme

✔ Minority Declaration benefits

“I will continue speaking about the six guarantees until all promises are fulfilled. We will hold the government accountable for its 420 promises,” Owaisi asserted.

Real Estate Crisis in Hyderabad

Owaisi also blamed the government for the real estate slump in Hyderabad, attributing it to the HYDRAA demolitions and removal of structures along the Musi River banks for the Musi Project.

“The government must take measures to revive the real estate sector,” he urged.

Additionally, he criticized the administration for failing to implement a summer contingency plan, leaving GHMC residents facing water shortages and farmers struggling for irrigation water.

Government’s Response to Criticism

Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu responded to Owaisi’s allegations, particularly regarding the sale of 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli.

He reassured the Assembly that the University of Hyderabad lands, lakes, and rock formations would remain untouched, blaming vested interests from New Delhi for spreading misinformation.

On the real estate crisis, Babu defended the government, stating that the slowdown was a national issue affecting cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, not just Hyderabad.