Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC Election Scheduled for April 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the biennial election to fill one seat in the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ Constituency.

The election has been necessitated by the upcoming expiration of BRS MLC MS Prabhakar’s term, which ends on May 1, 2025.

According to the Election Commission:

Notification Date: March 28

March 28 Last Date for Nominations: April 4

April 4 Scrutiny of Nominations: April 7

April 7 Last Date for Withdrawal: April 9

April 9 Polling Date: April 23 (8:00 AM to 4:00 PM)

April 23 (8:00 AM to 4:00 PM) Counting of Votes: April 25

Model Code of Conduct in Force

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the concerned constituency. All political parties and candidates are required to strictly follow the Election Commission’s guidelines.

For further details, the Commission has advised stakeholders to visit its official website: www.eci.gov.in.