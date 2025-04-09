Akshay Kumar Unveils Striking New Look as C. Sankaran Nair

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, has revealed a powerful new look as C. Sankaran Nair — a symbol of tradition, resistance, and truth.

A Look That Symbolizes More Than Just a Character

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar shared his transformation on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that underscored the essence of the role:

“This is not a costume. It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire Only In cinemas.”

A Traditional Kathakali Avatar

In the photo, Kumar is seen donning a stunning Kathakali-inspired look — complete with intricate makeup and traditional attire. The visual powerfully reflects his character’s inner strength and cultural roots, highlighting Kumar’s dedication to portraying Nair authentically and with reverence.

A Glimpse into Kesari Chapter 2

A few days prior, Akshay Kumar dropped the trailer of Kesari Chapter 2, building anticipation for the historical courtroom drama. Set in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film traces C. Sankaran Nair’s fearless legal battle against the British Empire.

A Riveting Confrontation in the Trailer

The trailer opens with a tense courtroom exchange between Akshay’s character and General Dyer. Nair challenges Dyer with the powerful question:

“How did you warn the crowd at Jallianwala Bagh to disperse? Did you fire tear gas? Shoot in the air? Or did you simply open fire without any warning?”

Dyer’s cold response, “They weren’t just a crowd; they were terrorists,” is met with an emotional reply:

“But they were still humans! Babies as young as eight or nine months were shot in their tiny chests. What weapons did they have?”

The intense dialogue sets the emotional tone and promises a gripping cinematic experience.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 boasts an impressive production team including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla.

The cast features:

Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a determined female barrister and ally to Nair.

as Dilreet Gill, a determined female barrister and ally to Nair. R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley, a brilliant legal mind described as “a genius.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release in theatres on April 18.