Allegro MicroSystems opens R&D facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allegro MicroSystems, a US-based provider of magnetic sensing and power Integrated Circuit (IC) solutions, announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad on Friday.

In a press release, the Telangana government stated that IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who met the leadership of Allegro MicroSystems, affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the company’s growth by providing the necessary resources and infrastructure.

“Our government’s mission is clear– to build a robust, self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem. Telangana is fully committed to creating an environment that advances this vision, welcoming global leaders like Allegro to Hyderabad as strategic partners in this transformative journey,” said Sridhar Babu.

Vineet Nargolwala, CEO of Allegro MicroSystems, highlighted the significance of the new R&D centre in the company’s global innovation strategy.

“We are thrilled to be part of Telangana’s vibrant technology ecosystem and contribute to India’s semiconductor ambitions. Hyderabad’s exceptional talent pool, supportive government policies, and strategic location make it an ideal hub for Allegro MicroSystems’ expansion,” he said.

The facility has already employed nearly 100 highly skilled professionals with plans to scale up the workforce to 500 in the near future.

Allegro MicroSystems, a key supplier to top automotive brands such as BMW and leading Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers, brings expertise in battery management, EV powertrain, future mobility, and autonomous vehicle solutions.

With India prioritising EV adoption, the company’s expertise is expected to help Telangana strengthen its technological capabilities to support the growing EV manufacturing sector in the state and across the country, the release added.