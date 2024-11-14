State and Central Government Collaboration at IGDC 2024 Aims to Boost India’s Video Gaming Sector

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) kicked off with a strong focus on collaboration between state and central government bodies to foster India’s growing video gaming and interactive entertainment sector. The conference, organized by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), featured a series of high-level discussions aimed at positioning India as a global hub for game development and innovation.

On Day Two of IGDC 2024, Telangana IT Minister Mr. D. Sridhar Babu and Tamil Nadu IT Minister Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan were among the key dignitaries who highlighted the critical role of government collaboration in the gaming industry’s growth. The discussions were focused on talent development, infrastructure, and the creation of a robust ecosystem for gaming startups.

Also Read: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to Host 5th National Members Conclave in Hyderabad: Focus on Justice and Equality

Key Highlights of IGDC 2024

Policy Roundtables : Key gaming companies such as Nazara Technologies , Playsimple , Super Gaming , Nodwin Gaming , and Winzo participated in policy roundtables with government officials. The discussions centered around fostering a conducive environment for the growth of India’s gaming sector.

: Key gaming companies such as , , , , and participated in policy roundtables with government officials. The discussions centered around fostering a conducive environment for the growth of India’s gaming sector. Gaming Education and Skill Development : The discussions saw Smt. Neerja Sekhar , Special Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) , emphasize the need for a premier game development school . The initiative aims to address the growing demand for skilled talent in game design and development. Shri. Sanjay Jaju , Secretary of MIB, also expressed support for including gaming courses in top technical, design, and arts colleges across India.

: The discussions saw , Special Secretary, , emphasize the need for a . The initiative aims to address the growing demand for skilled talent in game design and development. , Secretary of MIB, also expressed support for including in top technical, design, and arts colleges across India. State Government Collaboration : Both Telangana and Tamil Nadu engaged actively with GDAI members and MIB officials to push for the establishment of regional Centres of Excellence (CoE) . These hubs will serve as research, development, and training centers in game design, interactive media, and the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector.

: Both and engaged actively with GDAI members and to push for the establishment of . These hubs will serve as research, development, and training centers in game design, interactive media, and the sector. MoUs Signed : A significant development at IGDC 2024 was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between GDAI and several state governments, including Rajasthan and Sikkim , aimed at bolstering the gaming and digital entertainment ecosystems in these regions.

: A significant development at IGDC 2024 was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between GDAI and several state governments, including and , aimed at bolstering the gaming and digital entertainment ecosystems in these regions. Release of Incubator White Paper: The Incubator White Paper, prepared by GDAI, was jointly released by Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan and Smt. Neerja Sekhar. The white paper outlines a framework for establishing incubators across India to support early-stage gaming startups and foster the development of intellectual property (IP).

Government’s Role in Shaping the Future of Gaming

The IT Ministers of Telangana and Tamil Nadu discussed their states’ competitive spirit in attracting gaming companies and local talent, offering strong infrastructure, policy support, and talent development initiatives. Both states are positioning themselves as the preferred destinations for gaming studios, with a focus on creating sustainable ecosystems that can nurture the future of game development.

The central government is also facilitating collaboration across ministries, including the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Commerce, to streamline policy measures, encourage innovation, and help India emerge as a leader in the global gaming market.

Panel Discussions on Talent Development and Industry Growth

IGDC 2024 also featured panel discussions on critical topics related to talent development, the evolution of game development education, and the role of analytics in user acquisition:

Unlocking the Future : The discussion, moderated by experts such as Laiju IP Nair (Department of Higher Education, Kerala) and Mohit Soni (CEO, MESC), emphasized the government’s role in developing the talent pipeline needed for the future of the gaming industry.

: The discussion, moderated by experts such as (Department of Higher Education, Kerala) and (CEO, MESC), emphasized the government’s role in developing the talent pipeline needed for the future of the gaming industry. Bridging the Gap : Experts like Chaitanya Chinchlikar (Whistling Woods International) and Derek Ham (Carnegie Mellon Entertainment Technology Center) discussed the role of colleges and institutions in shaping the gaming workforce of tomorrow.

: Experts like (Whistling Woods International) and (Carnegie Mellon Entertainment Technology Center) discussed the role of in shaping the gaming workforce of tomorrow. Unlocking Growth: A panel on analytics and user acquisition featured top industry experts such as Jasmeet Singh (Product Director, Nukebox Studios) and Priyanka Singh (Digital Turbine), exploring how data and analytics are transforming game development and marketing strategies.

Looking Ahead: India as a Global Gaming Hub

With the growing emphasis on skill development, infrastructure, and policy support, IGDC 2024 has highlighted India’s potential to become a leading global gaming hub. The collaborative efforts between state and central governments, industry leaders, and educational institutions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the video gaming sector in India.

India’s gaming industry, with its large and talented youth workforce, is poised for significant growth, and initiatives like those discussed at IGDC 2024 are expected to provide the necessary foundation for innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the sector.

Key Takeaways from IGDC 2024