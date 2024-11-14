Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to Host 5th National Members Conclave in Hyderabad: Focus on Justice and Equality

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) is all set to host its much-anticipated 5th National Members Conclave, known as ArkaanIjtema, in Hyderabad from November 15 to 17, 2024.

This three-day event, themed ‘Justice and Equality’, will be held at the Wadi-e-Huda Grounds in Pahadi Shareef, attracting over 15,000 JIH members and 2,000 family members. A team of 1,500+ volunteers is managing the event to ensure its smooth execution.

Key Highlights of the 5th National Members Conclave:

Date & Venue: November 15-17, 2024, at Wadi-e-Huda Grounds, Pahadi Shareef, Hyderabad

Theme: "Justice and Equality"

Expected Attendees: Over 15,000 members and 2,000 family members

Volunteers: 1,500+ dedicated volunteers

: 1,500+ dedicated volunteers Special Exhibition: IDRAK Tahreek Showcase featuring community-driven initiatives

Leadership and Focus of the Conclave:

The conclave will be led by Syed Sadatullah Husaini, the President of JIH, who will guide the discussions and unify members around JIH’s core mission and values. According to Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui, the Chief Organizer, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is a nationwide organization engaged in a variety of sectors, including spirituality, interfaith dialogue, education, social development, policy issues, and justice-based economy. The conclave will serve as a platform for members to connect, learn, and renew their commitment to a just and peaceful society.

This year’s conclave will focus on critical social, educational, and economic issues impacting the nation and the Muslim community. S. Ameenul Hasan, the Program Convenor and Vice President of JIH, explained that the core theme of the event is rooted in establishing justice and equality. Sessions will address a range of national and international topics, as well as explore strategies for social development and Islamic education.

Special Exhibitions and Open Sessions:

One of the key highlights will be the IDRAK Tahreek Showcase, an exhibition showcasing 100+ community and social development programs implemented by JIH across India. These grassroots initiatives focus on communal harmony, human rights, social justice, healthcare, and education. The exhibition will provide insights into the organization’s significant work in inter-faith understanding and community development.

Although primarily for JIH members, the conclave will also feature spaces open to the general public. On November 16, at 6:30 PM, there will be a special session for the associates and supporters of JIH, and an expected 10,000 attendees from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The event will also include a Business Expo organized by Rifah Chambers of Commerce, bringing 200 businesses from across the country, offering excellent networking and business development opportunities.

Why Attend the JIH 5th National Members Conclave?

Engage in discussions on social, economic, and political issues of national and global significance.

on social, economic, and political issues of national and global significance. Explore community development initiatives through the IDRAK Tahreek Showcase.

through the IDRAK Tahreek Showcase. Network with over 200 businesses from various sectors at the Business Expo.

with over 200 businesses from various sectors at the Business Expo. Learn about JIH’s ongoing work in fostering peaceful co-existence, communal harmony, and social justice.

This conclave aims to rejuvenate the commitment of JIH members toward fostering a just society and to highlight the role of value-based politics in bringing about meaningful societal change.

Event Details: