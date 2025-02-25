Hyderabad: Amberpet Flyover Inauguration Scheduled for February 26

Hyderabad: After multiple delays, the much-awaited Amberpet Flyover will finally be inaugurated on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, announced Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy. The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the area.

Delay Due to Land Acquisition Issues

During an inspection on Tuesday, the minister blamed the delay on the State government’s slow land acquisition process, which hindered the project’s timely completion. He urged authorities to expedite the acquisition process for five other pending flyover projects in the city.

The GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi had earlier directed officials from the National Highways and Roads Department to accelerate the remaining land acquisition work for the flyover.

Key Features of the Amberpet Flyover

Four-lane structure spanning 1.5 km

spanning Expected to reduce travel time for commuters entering Hyderabad from the Warangal Highway

for commuters entering Hyderabad from the Project cost estimated at ₹335 crores

Starts from Golnaka and ends at Purnodaya Colony, near MCH Quarters

Project Timeline and Delays

The Amberpet Flyover was proposed in 2018, but construction only began in 2021. Initially, it was slated for completion in 2023, but multiple delays pushed its inauguration to 2024.

With the flyover now ready for use, it is expected to streamline traffic flow and improve connectivity in the city.