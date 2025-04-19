No Room for Me in Cricket”: Anaya Bangar Shares Emotional Moment with Father Sanjay Bangar

Mumbai: In a deeply emotional and courageous revelation, Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, has spoken out about the painful reality of being shunned by cricket and society after transitioning from male to female.

A Journey from Rising Cricketer to Facing Exclusion

Anaya, formerly known as Aryan, had shown promise as a cricketer, having represented Mumbai U-16 and Pondicherry U-19 teams in domestic circuits. She also played for Islam Gymkhana and Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire, gaining valuable experience as a left-handed batter.

However, after her gender transition, Anaya was forced to step away from cricket, citing the lack of inclusion in the current system. In a candid interview with Lallantop, she recalled how even her own father told her the harsh truth:

“My father was just stating the fact that there’s no place for me in cricket. So, I knew I had to take a stand for myself.”

Mental Health Struggles and Societal Rejection

Anaya revealed the mental health toll of being excluded from the sport she loved, sharing that she battled suicidal thoughts due to overwhelming rejection:

“I dealt with suicidal thoughts as a result, because I felt that the entire world was against me.”

She emphasized that while her family remained supportive, the cricketing system and broader society left her feeling isolated and defeated.

“It’s horrible that the decision I took (hormone therapy to transition), for my well-being and identity, has left me with no space in this system.”

ICC and ECB Regulations Add to the Setback

Anaya’s experience is a reflection of the growing challenges faced by transgender women in sport. In November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) implemented a regulation banning transwomen who have undergone male puberty from participating in women’s international cricket, regardless of surgery or hormone therapy.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced in 2024 that from 2025, transgender women will be excluded from elite women’s domestic cricket, further shrinking the pathway for athletes like Anaya.

A Call for Inclusion

Anaya’s story sheds light on the urgent need for inclusive policies that do not force athletes to choose between their identity and their dreams. Her brave disclosure is likely to spark wider conversations around gender inclusion in sports, particularly as transgender athletes continue to face barriers at the highest levels.