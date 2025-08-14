Andhra Pradesh: TDP wins two ZPTC seats

Kadapa: The ruling Telugu Desam party in Andhra Pradesh has won the two Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats. The counting of votes was taken up on Thursday morning for the two ZPTCs, Pulivendula and Vontimitta.

TDP candidate Mareddy Latha Reddy was declared elected from the Pulivendula ZPTC. She won the seat by a majority of 6,033 votes. The Opposition YSRCP candidate Hemanth Reddy forfeited the deposit by securing 683 votes. The TDP won the Pulivendula ZPTC seat after a long gap of 40 years.

TDP candidate Muddu Krishna Reddy was declared elected from the Vontimitta ZPTC. Krishna Reddy won the seat by a margin of 6,267 votes. The TDP candidate secured 12,780 votes while the YSRCP candidate Eragamreddy Subba Reddy secured 6,513 votes. The TDP wrested the two ZPTC seats from the YSRCP.

The YSRCP and the TDP took the two ZPTC elections prestigiously as Pulivendula is the home constituency of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and considered to be a fortress to the party for the last four decades.

The defeat in its stronghold has come as a big blow to the YSRCP. Interestingly, the YSRCP candidate lost deposits in Pulivendula ZPTC by securing a paltry 683 votes. The election victory infused enthusiasm among the TDP leaders and activists in Kadapa district.

The TDP leaders and activists were seen celebrating the election victories by firing crackers and distributing sweets across the district.