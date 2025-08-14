Kishan Reddy urges Telangana govt to intensify flood relief efforts

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy today expressed concern over the hardships faced by the people in Telangana due to heavy rains lashing the state for the past two days.



In a statement, he said the government machinery is engaged in relief operations where required, with BJP workers also extending support to affected communities.

Reddy urged the state government to evacuate residents from flood hit areas to safer locations, ensure the supply of food and other essentials, and deploy senior officials to directly oversee relief measures.



He informed that on the instructions of the Union Home Minister, seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across Telangana in coordination with the state government.

These include one team each in Khammam, Nirmal, Mulugu, Hyderabad, and Mahabubabad districts, and two teams in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Each NDRF team, comprising 50 personnel, includes structural engineers, technicians, electricians, canine units, mechanical experts, and paramedical staff.



The Minister also appealed to the public to remain vigilant in view of the heavy rainfall forecast for the next two days, especially in villages located along riverbanks and streams in vulnerable districts.