Telangana

KTR slams Congress over delay in Musi River bridge projects

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR said building these bridges was a long-standing dream of Hyderabad residents, and the previous BRS government had sanctioned Rs 545 crore in January 2022 for 15 bridges, each measuring 150–200 meters in length.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana14 August 2025 - 14:48
KTR slams Congress over delay in Musi River bridge projects
KTR slams Congress over delay in Musi River bridge projects

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress government of halting key infrastructure works in the city, alleging negligence in the construction of bridges over the Musi River.


In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR said building these bridges was a long-standing dream of Hyderabad residents, and the previous BRS government had sanctioned Rs 545 crore in January 2022 for 15 bridges, each measuring 150–200 meters in length.

Also Read: Yellow alerts continue for Mumbai

He claimed the works had begun on a war footing during BRS’ tenure to improve connectivity across the city.


However, KTR alleged that since Congress came to power, not a single bridge has been completed and all construction has stalled. He described the current dispensation as “inefficient” and “incompetent”, adding that the delays were symbolic of the ruling party’s poor governance.

Tags
Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana14 August 2025 - 14:48
Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
Back to top button