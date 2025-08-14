KTR slams Congress over delay in Musi River bridge projects

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress government of halting key infrastructure works in the city, alleging negligence in the construction of bridges over the Musi River.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR said building these bridges was a long-standing dream of Hyderabad residents, and the previous BRS government had sanctioned Rs 545 crore in January 2022 for 15 bridges, each measuring 150–200 meters in length.

Also Read: Yellow alerts continue for Mumbai

He claimed the works had begun on a war footing during BRS’ tenure to improve connectivity across the city.



However, KTR alleged that since Congress came to power, not a single bridge has been completed and all construction has stalled. He described the current dispensation as “inefficient” and “incompetent”, adding that the delays were symbolic of the ruling party’s poor governance.