Anganwadi Jobs Recruitment 2025: 14,000 Teacher & Helper Vacancies Announced – Apply Soon!

The long-awaited Anganwadi Teacher Recruitment Notification has finally received clarity. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, the government will officially release the recruitment notification to fill 14,236 Anganwadi Teacher and Helper posts across the state.

According to the announcement, 6,399 Anganwadi Teacher positions and 7,837 Anganwadi Helper positions will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Criteria for Anganwadi Jobs

For Anganwadi Teacher Posts:

Candidates must have completed at least Intermediate (12th grade pass) .

. Previously, the minimum qualification was 10th pass , but it has now been revised.

, but it has now been revised. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 35 years .

for applicants is . Candidates above 65 years will not be eligible for service.

For Anganwadi Helper Posts:

The recruitment process will promote 50% of the existing helpers to fill vacant teacher positions.

to fill vacant teacher positions. Supervisor positions will also be filled with 50% internal promotions .

will also be . Candidates with at least 5 years of service as helpers will be eligible for promotions.

Government’s Approach to Recruitment

The Women and Child Welfare Department is currently reviewing minimum educational qualifications for existing Anganwadi Helpers who wish to be promoted to teachers. Some of the existing workers do not meet the new eligibility criteria, so the government is expected to take a final decision on their recruitment process.

The upcoming Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 Notification will be a major employment opportunity for women seeking government jobs. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official updates for detailed application procedures and selection criteria.