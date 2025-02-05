Anupam Kher Announces International Actor Prepares Awards to Celebrate 20 Years of His Acting Institute

Mumbai: Renowned veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced the launch of the International Actor Prepares Awards, marking the 20th anniversary of his esteemed acting institute, Actor Prepares.

As his institute celebrates two decades of excellence, Anupam Kher himself is experiencing one of the most vibrant phases of his career. With recent successful projects like The Signature, Vijay 69, and the popular series New Amsterdam, Kher continues to make a significant mark on global cinema.

Actor Prepares Awards to Honour Excellence in Acting

The newly introduced awards will celebrate excellence in acting across all categories. Reflecting on the awards, Anupam shared, “Actor Prepares has been a premier institution of learning for the past 20 years, built on international standards and led by highly qualified faculty.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Govt Grants ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ Team Permission for Additional Show on Feb 6

Over the years, we’ve had the honor of hosting renowned personalities from not just Indian cinema, but globally as well, including The Wachowski Sisters, Ang Lee, Russell Peters, Danny Boyle, and Robert De Niro. I’ve long envisioned acting awards that truly honor international standards. The Actor Prepares Awards will be the most prestigious recognition, celebrating actors worldwide.”

A Tribute to the Legacy of Actor Prepares

The introduction of the International Actor Prepares Awards is a fitting tribute to the institute’s rich legacy, ensuring that the spirit of excellence in acting continues to thrive worldwide.

Anupam Kher’s Role in Emergency and Upcoming Projects

In addition to his work in the film industry, Anupam Kher portrayed the revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the Kangana Ranaut directorial Emergency.

Reflecting on his role as ‘Lok Nayak’ during the film’s promotions, he shared his thoughts on Narayan’s significant contributions during the period when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency in India (1975–1977).

Anupam Kher is also deeply involved in the making of his directorial debut Tanvi The Great, adding yet another feather to his illustrious cap.