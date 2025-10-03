Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal: AP Braces for Heavy Rains and Strong Winds

Visakhapatnam: A deep depression has developed over the Bay of Bengal, prompting weather authorities to issue warnings of heavy rainfall across several districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecast that isolated areas in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri, Eluru, and NTR districts could experience heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 hours.

Strong winds are also expected along the coast, blowing at speeds of 40 to 45 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve.

In the past 24 hours, 15 locations across the state recorded rainfall exceeding 5 cm. Palasa and Mandasa saw the highest accumulation at 17 cm, followed by Tekkali, Garividi, and Old Town with 9 cm each. Kurupam, Kalingapatnam, Sompeta, Cheepurupalli, Nellimarla, and Palakonda reported rainfall of 7 cm. Visakhapatnam itself recorded gusty winds reaching 66 kmph on Thursday.

Officials have urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions as heavy rains continue to lash the region, warning of potential disruptions and safety hazards.