AP Drains 83% of Krishna Waters, Telangana Left Thirsty Despite Sharing Pact!

Telangana has once again been subjected to significant disparities in the sharing of Krishna River water with Andhra Pradesh, as the water year ended on May 31, 2025. Despite a long-standing ad hoc agreement, Telangana received only a fraction of its entitled share, intensifying concerns about equitable access to water between the two Telugu-speaking States.

Telangana Receives Just 28% of Krishna Waters

As per the ad hoc arrangement in place for the past 11 years, Telangana is entitled to 34% and Andhra Pradesh 66% of the Krishna River waters. However, during the 2024–25 water year, a total of 1,015 TMC was drawn collectively, with AP consuming over 730 TMC and Telangana managing just around 285 TMC — only 28% of the total utilisation.

Also Read: Telangana: Further Delay Likely in Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

Srisailam Project: Massive Disparity in Water Drawals

The Srisailam project saw cumulative inflows of 1,630 TMC. Andhra Pradesh alone drew 245 TMC (over 80%), whereas Telangana was allocated a mere 50 TMC, or 17%. A key point of contention remains the Pothireddypadu head regulator, which alone diverted 208 TMC to AP’s Rayalaseema region. Telangana officials have raised concerns about inaccurate water measurement due to faulty gauges and absence of telemetry systems at this site.

Additional AP Projects Compound Disparity

Further adding to the imbalance were drawals by AP through other projects — Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (30 TMC), Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme (4 TMC), and the Chennai Water Scheme (3 TMC). In stark contrast, Telangana’s major utilisation from Srisailam came through the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, accounting for 49 TMC.

Nagarjuna Sagar: AP Continues to Dominate Utilisation

At the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, cumulative inflows reached 1,262 TMC. AP utilised 220 TMC — 190 TMC via the right canal and 30 TMC via the left canal. Telangana’s share stood at 122 TMC, of which 16 TMC was earmarked for Hyderabad’s drinking water, and 43 TMC for AMR and flood flow canal usage.

Jurala Project Highlights Further Marginalisation

Telangana’s total utilisation at the Jurala project was limited to just 41 TMC, with 18 TMC diverted to the Nettempadu, Bhima, and Koilsagar schemes. These figures highlight the continued marginalisation of Telangana’s irrigation needs, particularly in Krishna basin-dependent regions.

Telangana Demands Urgent Reforms

The significant disparity has triggered a wave of criticism and demands for reforms. Telangana stakeholders are urging the Centre and Krishna River Management Board to intervene and implement mechanisms for accurate monitoring, fair allocations, and elimination of monopolisation of water resources by Andhra Pradesh.