AP Home Minister Anitha Shocked as Cockroach Found in Hostel Meal

Andhra Pradesh: In an embarrassing and concerning incident, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi reportedly discovered a cockroach in her plate while having lunch with students at a BC girls’ hostel.

Minister Participates in Hostel Meal, Finds Insect in Food

As part of her official visit, Home Minister Anitha was interacting with students and sharing a meal to assess the quality of food and hygiene maintained in the government-run hostel. During the lunch, she was shocked to find a cockroach in her food, raising serious questions about food safety and cleanliness in the facility.

Hostel Food Hygiene Under Scrutiny

The discovery sparked immediate concern and drew criticism from various quarters. Many questioned how a basic health violation could occur in a place meant for the welfare of students. The incident has brought hostel management practices and food safety protocols under intense scrutiny.

Minister Orders Immediate Inquiry

Following the incident, Minister Anitha ordered an urgent probe into the matter. Officials from the social welfare and education departments were directed to investigate the lapses and take strict action against those found negligent. The Minister also assured that measures would be taken to improve food quality and hygiene standards in all hostels across the state.

Public Reaction and Political Buzz

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with netizens and political opponents criticizing the government’s oversight. Many expressed concern over the safety and health of students who rely on these hostels for daily sustenance.