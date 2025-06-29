Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Kamal Haasan on Oscar Academy Invitation

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan extended heartfelt congratulations to film icon Kamal Haasan following his invitation to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) — the organization responsible for presenting the Oscars.

A Proud Moment for Indian Cinema

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawan Kalyan called Kamal Haasan’s recognition a moment of “immense pride to Indian film industry”. He praised Haasan as a “phenomenal actor” with cinematic brilliance spanning six decades and described him as more than just an actor — a storyteller, director, writer, singer, and producer whose versatile talent has left a lasting global impact.

Kamal Haasan Among 534 Global Invitees

Kamal Haasan joins an elite list of 534 artists and executives invited to the Oscars’ Class of 2025, including notable figures like Ayushmann Khurrana and Cannes Grand Prix-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia.

Kamal Haasan’s Reaction to the Academy Invite

Responding on X, Kamal Haasan said:

“I am honoured to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This recognition is not mine alone, it belongs to the Indian film community and the countless storytellers who shaped me.”

He expressed excitement for deeper engagement with the global film community and congratulated fellow Indian artists and technicians included in this year’s Academy class.

Significance of the Invite for Indian Filmmakers

Being invited to AMPAS is a major recognition of talent and makes Kamal Haasan one of the few Indian actors to join cinema’s most elite global body. Membership grants voting privileges for the Oscars and enhances collaboration opportunities between Indian and international film professionals.