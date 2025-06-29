From Problem to Progress: The Hidden Fight Behind Telangana’s ₹1 Lakh Crore Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took a resolute stance on the ongoing Kancha Gachibowli land dispute, asserting that the Telangana government would legally reclaim the entire 400-acre land parcel. Without naming the location directly, he stated, “Certain individuals are creating obstacles, but the government will pursue the issue legally and reclaim the land.”

Future Plans: IT Expansion and Job Creation

Speaking at the inauguration of the 1.2 km six-lane PJR Flyover in Kondapur, the CM announced plans to transform the reclaimed land into an IT hub. “We will establish IT companies and generate over 5 lakh jobs with an investment of ₹1 lakh crore across the land near Gachibowli Stadium,” he said.

Revanth Reddy claimed the land was wrongfully allocated to private entities in 2002–03 but was successfully reclaimed after two decades through a Supreme Court verdict.

Environmental Opposition and Supreme Court Warning

The Kancha Gachibowli development project faced backlash from environmentalists and University of Hyderabad (UoH) student groups, who raised concerns over ecological damage and biodiversity loss. The Supreme Court had also warned the state government about clearing forest land in the area, halting initial development plans.

Revanth Questions Centre’s Contribution to Hyderabad

Targeting the BJP government and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Revanth questioned, “What has Modi done for Hyderabad?” He criticized the central government’s unequal distribution of infrastructure funds, pointing to metro and riverfront projects in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, while Hyderabad’s Musi River development remained unfunded.

CM’s Vision: Hyderabad Competing with Global Cities

Revanth stated, “Hyderabad aims to compete with New York and Tokyo, not just Delhi or Bengaluru.” Despite political challenges, the government continues its ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ urban development plan, which includes:

Replacing diesel buses with 3,000 electric buses

Promoting EVs and CNG autos

Offering complete tax exemption for EVs

Tackling pollution with a 100-day action plan

Future City & GCC Ecosystem Development

In a review with Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, the CM emphasized fast-tracking land acquisition for the Future City project and creating a supportive ecosystem for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). “No investor or industrialist looking to set up a data centre should return empty-handed,” Revanth directed.