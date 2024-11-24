APAAR Card: What is APAAR Card, how will it be useful for students, how to apply, know everything

The introduction of the Automated Permanent Academic Registry (Apaar) card is a groundbreaking initiative under India’s new education policy. Part of the One Nation, One Student ID scheme, the Apaar card aims to replace the traditional Aadhaar card with a unique, student-specific ID. This card will play a key role in tracking a student’s educational journey, from primary school to higher education, offering a seamless transition and improving academic record management. But how exactly will this new system benefit students? Let’s dive deeper.

What is the Apaar Card?

The Apaar card is a digital ID that assigns each student a unique identification number, linked to their Aadhaar number. It is designed to serve as a comprehensive record of a student’s academic achievements, skills, and progress throughout their education. Under the new education policy, every student will soon be issued an Apaar ID, ensuring that their educational records are securely stored and easily accessible, especially during school transfers.

Key Features and Benefits of the Apaar Card

Unique Student Identification

Each student will be assigned a unique Apaar ID that will act as their permanent academic record. This ID will document all of the student’s academic achievements, personal information, and milestones, creating a seamless and centralized record. Ease of Transfer

The Apaar card will simplify the process of transferring students from one school or institution to another, particularly when families relocate. It ensures that academic records are readily available, eliminating the need to manually transfer records and minimizing delays. Smooth Transition to Higher Education

The Apaar card will be linked to the student’s academic history, making transitions to higher education or vocational training easier. It will also play a role in applying for government services like voter ID cards once the student turns 18. Comprehensive Achievement Record

The card will record not just academic performance but also extra-curricular achievements and skills, offering a detailed overview of the student’s progress over the years. This information can assist in career counseling, scholarships, and other educational opportunities. Security and Consent

To ensure privacy, the Apaar card requires parental consent before it is issued. The process guarantees that only verified and accurate information is included in the student’s records, maintaining confidentiality.

How Will the Apaar Card Be Issued?

The Apaar card will be issued through the U-Dias portal (Unified District Information System for Education). For students to receive the card, schools and colleges will first need to obtain consent from the student’s parents. Currently, the Apaar ID is being implemented for students in classes 9 to 12 at Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, with plans for nationwide rollout soon.

How to Apply for an Apaar Card

To apply for an Apaar ID card, students will need their Aadhaar card details. Schools and colleges can initiate the registration process by obtaining parental consent, or students can apply directly through the following steps:

Visit the Academic Bank of Credit Website

Go to the official website and select the “My Account” section. Click on the “Student” option to begin the registration. Sign Up

Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button and provide details such as your mobile number, Aadhaar card, and address. Create a DigiLocker Account

After sign-up, you will be prompted to create a DigiLocker account. This will be linked to your Apaar card, and you will need to consent to the terms and conditions. Enter Academic Information

Enter your academic details, including your school or university name, class, and course information. Submit the Form

After submitting your form, your Apaar ID will be generated and ready to use.

How to Download the Apaar ID

Once your Apaar ID is generated, you can easily download it:

Go to the official Academic Bank of Credit website. Locate the “Download Apaar Card” option and click on it. The Apaar card will appear on your screen, and you can download it in PDF format for your records.

This digital ID card will be an invaluable tool for students, offering a hassle-free way to track their educational progress and streamline transitions between schools and higher education institutions. By centralizing academic data in one place, the Apaar card aims to simplify the education system and ensure that students’ achievements are recognized and easily accessible at all stages of their academic careers.