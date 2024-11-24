Saira Banu Reveals Real Reason Behind Separation from AR Rahman

In a heartfelt voice note, Saira Banu, who recently announced her separation from music legend AR Rahman, has revealed the real reason behind her decision. Addressing the media and the public, Saira explained that she has been “physically unwell for the last couple of months,” and that the decision to take a break from their relationship was due to health concerns.

Saira, who is currently in Mumbai undergoing treatment, urged both the media and the public to refrain from spreading negative stories about her estranged husband. In her voice note, she stated, “This is Saira Rahman here. I’m currently in Bombay. I’ve been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that’s the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please, please do not say anything bad against him. He’s a gem of a person, the best man in the world.”

Also Read: Hyderabad: Gathering of More Than 4 Person Not Allowed from November 27 to December 8 – Here’s Why

Saira further explained her decision to leave Chennai and stay in Mumbai, saying, “Yes, it’s just because of my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I’m not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Saira is. And I’ve come here to Bombay. I’m going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn’t have been possible with AR’s busy schedule in Chennai. I didn’t want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him.”

She continued to express her admiration for AR Rahman, emphasizing that he is “an amazing human being” and that she trusts him “with my life.” She requested that the media stop the “false allegations” against him, adding that he is “not linked with anything” and is simply a man who has always supported her.

Saira concluded her message by clarifying that she would be returning to Chennai after completing her treatment, but for now, she needed space and privacy. “I’ll be coming back to Chennai soon, but I have to complete my treatment first. Please stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. He’s a gem of a person. Thank you.”

This message comes after the couple made a public announcement of their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. The news was shared via a joint statement issued by Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, and a social media post by AR Rahman himself. The couple, who tied the knot in 1995, has three children—daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen. Despite their separation, both have expressed mutual respect and admiration for each other.