Are Hindu Children Being Secretly Taught the Quran in MP?

New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Tuesday stated that the Commission has received a complaint alleging that Hindu children in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena-Shivpuri region are being enrolled in madrasas and taught the Quran. The NHRC has taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government.

Speaking to IANS, Priyank Kanoongo said, “We received a complaint from Madhya Pradesh stating that in the Morena-Shivpuri region, Hindu children are being enrolled in madrasas and taught the Quran. The complainant also expressed concern that this could amount to the conversion of Hindu children to Islam.

The matter is serious, with reports indicating that more than five children have already been enrolled in such institutions.” Kanoongo emphasised that madrasas are not recognised as official educational institutions under existing Indian laws and, therefore, should not be enrolling children, especially for religious instruction.

“Our preliminary view is that enrolling Hindu children in madrasas is inappropriate. According to Article 21-A of the Constitution, it is the duty of the state to provide formal education through recognised schools. Madrasas do not fall under this category and are also outside the purview of the Right to Education Act,” he added. He further said, “Running madrasas with government funding and enrolling Hindu children in them raises serious concerns and reflects a significant administrative lapse.”

Meanwhile, NHRC has written to the Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh’s School Education Department, directing a full enquiry into the allegations. The Commission has asked for a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) to be submitted within 15 days. Authorities have also been instructed to send a copy of the report via email. According to a complaint dated September 26, a well-organised illegal conversion racket is allegedly operating in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The complaint claims that 556 Hindu children have been enrolled in 27 unauthorised madrasas with the ‘intent’ to convert them to Islam. “The Bench of the NHRC, presided over by Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance of the matter.

The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, instructing them to investigate the allegations. It is also important to note that madrasas are not categorised as schools under Article 21-A or the Right to Education Act. Therefore, it is unclear how and why Hindu children are being admitted to these institutions,” the Commission said in an official statement.