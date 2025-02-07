Armaan Malik Shares His “Pehla Nasha” Moment with Wife Aashna Shroff

Mumbai: Singer Armaan Malik recently opened up about a special memory with his wife, Aashna Shroff, recalling his very own “Pehla Nasha” moment.

when asked about a real-life moment that embodied the thrill of first love, Armaan shared, “I’m a romantic at heart, so I’ve had many such moments. But if I had to pick one, I’d say my Pehla Nasha moment was with my wife, Aashna. The first time we went on a date back in 2017, I definitely felt that heart-fluttering excitement. That feeling of being with someone you truly love and want to know more about—it’s a special experience.”

Also Read: Legend 90 League: Gurkeerat Mann Powers Chhattisgarh Warriors to Thrilling Win Over Delhi Royals



Aashna and Armaan’s Relationship Journey

Armaan and Aashna, who have been reportedly dating since 2019, tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 28, 2024. The couple shared their wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, “Tu hi mera Ghar.”

Pehla Nasha 2.0: Armaan’s Latest Single

Armaan also discussed his latest single, Pehla Nasha 2.0. He expressed, “We created this version with immense love and dedication. There’s always a huge responsibility when recreating such an iconic and legendary song.”

Taking the Risk of Recreating an Iconic Song

Speaking on the decision to recreate the iconic track, Armaan said, “I believe today’s generation, especially the youth, can really connect with this song. It bridges the gap between those who have cherished the original and those who may be hearing it for the first time.

To be honest, many remakes have been quite successful. I’ve been part of several that have resonated well with audiences, like Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka Junoon from Hate Story, and Pyar Manga Hai Tumhi Se. While some have done exceptionally well, there are others that haven’t quite clicked.”

Armaan Malik’s Recent Achievement

In addition, Armaan Malik recently made headlines for opening for global music icon Ed Sheeran at his concert in Hyderabad.