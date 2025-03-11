Armenian Foreign Minister Thanks EAM Jaishankar for Warm Welcome During Landmark India Visit

New Delhi: Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his sincere gratitude to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their official visit to India.

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Minister Mirzoyan thanked Dr. Jaishankar, writing, “Thank you Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for the warm welcome & hospitality extended to me & my delegation today in Delhi.” He also highlighted the productive discussions that took place during their meeting, which covered a wide range of topics aimed at deepening the India-Armenia bilateral relationship.

Key Discussions and Bilateral Cooperation

Minister Mirzoyan’s official visit to India, which took place from March 9 to 11, was focused on strengthening the growing partnership between the two nations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders discussed important aspects of their bilateral agenda, reflecting on the progress made and exploring ways to further enhance cooperation.

The talks between the two leaders addressed key areas such as political exchanges, trade and economic collaboration, education, culture, and strengthening people-to-people ties. They also emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for cooperation, particularly in digital technologies and pharmaceuticals, sectors identified as having significant growth potential.

Focus on Multilateral Cooperation and Global Challenges

The discussions also focused on multilateral cooperation, with both leaders underscoring the importance of joint efforts within the United Nations and other global platforms. Minister Mirzoyan and EAM Jaishankar exchanged views on regional and global developments, particularly issues of shared interest that impact both nations and the wider international community.

Strengthening Ties with Key Agreements

During the visit, several significant agreements were made to further enhance cooperation between India and Armenia. An MoU on Cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia was signed. Another important MoU was signed between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India and the Central Directorate of Medicines and Technologies of Armenia (CDMTE), focusing on cooperation in the regulation of medical products.

A Step Toward Stronger India-Armenia Relations

This official visit is another step in deepening the India-Armenia partnership, with both sides committed to exploring new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors. The discussions held during the visit reaffirmed the mutual desire to strengthen ties and continue working together on issues of common interest.

Both ministers expressed optimism about the future of the bilateral relationship, with a focus on shared growth and regional stability.