Arunachal: Police arrest two for circulating fake pornographic video

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun Police has successfully detected a cybercrime and arrested two youths for allegedly involving in the creation and circulation of a fake pornographic video featuring the photo of a local girl in a sexual act.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo on Saturday said that the girl, currently studying in Guwahati, reported the crime after discovering her image used in a pornographic video circulated on various social media platforms.

The video was initially shared on the Telegram app under the name “Arunachal Girl’s VIP,” where it was made available to individuals in exchange for payment.

The complainant received numerous distressing messages from known and unknown individuals questioning her character, leading to immense mental agony. She subsequently lodged a formal complaint at Naharlagun Police Station, the SP said.

Acting on her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of law, and an investigation launched by a police team comprising Naharlagun PS officer-in-charge Inspector Krishnendu Dev, along with Sub-Inspectors Niri Rama and Vivek Linggi, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP and SDPO Paul Jerang to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

Using both technical and conventional investigative methods, the team successfully identified the masterminds behind the cybercrime.

The main accused was identified as Tai Tacha (22), who created the fake pornographic video using the complainant’s image and circulating it in exchange for money, using the QR code of Hillang John (24) to receive payments.

Both the accused, college students from Arunachal Pradesh, were arrested from Naharlagun on Friday.

Tai Tacha had created a fake Telegram account under a local name, through which he shared the manipulated pornographic video with individuals who made payments via the QR code linked to Hillang John’s account.

The images used in the video were collected from the victim’s Instagram account, which were then digitally altered to create the obscene footage.

Both accused have been produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class at Yupia and remanded to police custody for further investigation, said the SP and added, the devices used to create the fake accounts and distribute the video have been seized as evidence for further examination.