Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Alleged High-Handedness Against Muslims

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that incidents of high-handedness against Muslims are on the rise and asserted that respect and dignity are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Attack on Mosque and BJP Leader’s Remarks

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi referred to an alleged attack on a mosque in Maharashtra and controversial remarks by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who reportedly stated that Muslim MLAs of TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal Assembly if BJP came to power.

He also criticized a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, who suggested that Muslim men should wear tarpaulin hijabs to avoid inconvenience during Holi celebrations.

Criticism of Yogi Adityanath’s Statement

Owaisi took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had urged people to offer Friday prayers at home due to Holi celebrations. He cited Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, and stated,

“We will go to the mosque because we have freedom of religion. Article 25 gives me permission for this. I will not learn my faith from you.”

Yogi Adityanath had earlier thanked religious leaders for agreeing to hold Friday prayers after 2 PM in view of Holi.

Remarks on Partition and Citizenship

Referring to the Partition of 1947, Owaisi said that those who chose to move to Pakistan were considered timid, while those who stayed back regarded India as their motherland and would continue to do so. He alleged that Muslims are being treated as second-class citizens and vowed to confront discrimination democratically.

“It is being said that you are second-class citizens. We will never become second-class citizens. We will confront you democratically, and you will be defeated,” he asserted.

Criticism of PM Modi’s Praise for ‘Chhava’

Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation for the Hindi film ‘Chhava’, which depicts the bravery of 17th-century Maratha ruler Sambhaji Maharaj. He alleged that RSS leader M S Golwalkar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had used derogatory words for Sambhaji Maharaj in their writings.

“The Prime Minister called the film good, but he considers Golwalkar his guru. What Golwalkar wrote about Sambhaji Maharaj—does he accept it?” Owaisi asked.

Allegations Against Centre on Waqf Properties

The AIMIM leader alleged that the NDA government is planning to bring legislation on the Waqf Board to take control of mosques and Muslim properties.

Remarks on Sufism and RSS Processions

Owaisi commented on PM Modi attending a Sufi music festival in Delhi, stating that Sufism is a part of Islam. He further alleged that RSS processions in the 1930s started the trend of drum beating in front of mosques.