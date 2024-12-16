Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam to share the stage in Dubai for special performance

Mumbai: Playback singers Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam are teaming up for a special live performance in Dubai this month.

The two will be seen uniting for a live performance at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 29, 2024. This live concert will welcome 2025, celebrating decades of timeless music and unforgettable memories.

Talking about the show, Asha Bhosle said, “Sharing the stage with Sonu will be a wonderful experience and will create new memories in Dubai, likely for the first and last time. We hope to leave a lasting legacy for our audiences in the UAE”.

She further mentioned, “Coming from a world-class musical family, singing came naturally to me as music was so deeply ingrained in our lives. Now, I’m at a stage where I want the next generation to carry forward this art and continue entertaining audiences. Music flows through my veins, and performing on stage gives my life purpose. I hope we can bring that warmth and euphoria to the UAE audience through our performance”.

Audiences can look forward to nostalgic and powerful renditions of some of their most iconic numbers. Zanai Bhosle, the next generation of the Bhosle legacy, will add a youthful and vibrant energy to the evening.

Speaking about collaborating with Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam shared, “It is truly an honor to perform alongside a legend like Asha ji, who has changed the music culture of our country. I am not just excited to share the stage with her, I am thrilled to witness the magic we’ll create for the UAE audience”.

“This performance will be nothing short of extraordinary for me. The idea behind this concert is to create new memories while celebrating the Old ones. The UAE has always been incredible, showering me with love every time I’ve performed here. I promise this evening will be an unforgettable experience, one of the most memorable nights of your life”, he added.

The event is organized by PME Entertainment and presented by BNW Developments & Burj Mayfair Real Estate.