Ashutosh Rana Says Theatre is a Crucial Training Ground for Actors, Prepares Them for Cinema

Mumbai: Renowned actor Ashutosh Rana, celebrated for his roles in films like Dushman, Sangharsh, War, Mulk, and Pathaan, recently shared his insights on the distinct differences between theatre and cinema, highlighting the essential role theatre plays in an actor’s development.

In a conversation with IANS, Rana, a graduate of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), discussed the unique importance of both theatre and cinema in an actor’s career. Reflecting on his experience with theatre, particularly in his current play Humaare Ram, Rana emphasized that theatre serves as a vital training ground for aspiring actors, preparing them for the larger platform of cinema.

Theatre as a Training Ground for Actors

Rana explained, “I believe that theatre is a training ground. Films are like a performance. You can watch a movie in Bareilly and at the same time, people in Berlin can experience your art. But in theatre, if you perform in Mumbai, only the people in the audience can experience it.”

Despite this difference, Rana stressed the importance of both forms of media. He acknowledged that while films offer broader visibility, the foundational training provided by theatre is invaluable for an actor’s growth. “There is no importance to training that doesn’t offer a chance to perform. The performance in theatre is appreciated because it is backed by thorough training,” he added.

The Significance of Training in Performance

As an advocate for the power of training, especially in theatre, Rana emphasized, “For any performance, training is very important. And since I am from the National School of Drama, our original DNA is the DNA of Rang Manch (theatre).” He believes that theatre not only hones acting skills but also helps an actor stay alert, aware, and active, which is crucial for any performance.

Rana further elaborated, “The biggest feature of theatre is that it keeps you alert, aware, and active. For a show like Truth of the Moment, these qualities are essential. It increases your faculties and makes you more enlightened, helping you use your abilities more effectively.”

The Magic of Theatre Training

According to Rana, theatre is a magical experience that opens up an actor’s faculties, helping them grow both professionally and personally. His belief in the transformative power of theatre training reflects his deep respect for the craft and his commitment to honing his skills through both theatre and film.

For Ashutosh Rana, theatre is not just a stepping stone but a crucial part of an actor’s journey that sharpens their artistry and prepares them for the big screen.