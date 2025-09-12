Asia Cup: Bhutia calls for fair play across sports as India–Pakistan clash nears

Kolkata: With the India–Pakistan showdown looming large at the Asia Cup 2025, anticipation is at its peak as the two archrivals prepare to face off on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia weighed in on the wider debate around government decisions in sport, calling for fairness across disciplines.

India, the defending champions after their 2023 triumph, began their campaign in style with a thumping nine-wicket win over UAE, while Pakistan will open against Oman before locking horns with India. India’s participation in this tournament follows the Union Sports Ministry’s policy, which allows matches against Pakistan in “international and multilateral events,” but not in “bilateral sports events in each other’s country.”

The regulation means that while Asia Cup fixtures are permitted, standalone series remain off the table. “I think it’s a decision of the government. I have nothing to say. I think it’s a decision of the government. If they say they have to play, they’ll play.

If they don’t want to play, they don’t play,” Bhutia said. However, he was clear in urging consistency. “But I only request the government that the decision has to be for all the sports. It should not be only for a selective sport. It has to be for all the sports. Whatever decision government takes for the betterment of the country, it should include all the sport, not just particular sport,” he added.

Away from cricket, Bhutia is also set to play a central role in another landmark event later this year. The ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ will be present at the 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on December 21, a World Athletics Gold Label race that will showcase elite Indian and international runners alongside thousands of amateurs on Kolkata’s iconic Red Road.

Calling it a milestone, Bhutia said, “I think it’s a very special 10th edition this time. I’m very honored to be part of it and hopefully I think Kolkata and Bengal would always, you know, would come forward and participate and run for joy, run for unity and run for your health. I’m sure this edition is going to be as successful as any other edition that has happened.” He will be joined by Bengali cinema star Srabanti Chatterjee, who will inspire citizens to embrace active living through the race.