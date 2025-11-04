Asia Cup India vs Pakistan: Haris Rauf Suspended; SKY and Bumrah Fined, Sahibzada Farhan Warned

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed down disciplinary action following the heated India-Pakistan encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, where tempers flared both on and off the field. Pakistan’s fiery pacer Haris Rauf has been suspended for two matches, while Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been fined for their conduct during the series.

The matches between the arch-rivals, already known for their intensity, turned controversial after several incidents — from aggressive celebrations to mocking gestures and tense post-match exchanges. The ICC’s decision comes nearly a month after the tournament ended, following a detailed review by match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft.

According to the ICC statement released on Tuesday, Haris Rauf has accumulated four demerit points within a 24-month period, leading to an automatic suspension under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. The pacer has also been fined 30% of his match fee for his conduct during the match against India, where he allegedly made provocative gestures toward the crowd.

As a result, Rauf will miss Pakistan’s upcoming ODIs against South Africa, scheduled for November 4 and 6. The ICC clarified that the bowler’s behaviour breached Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to actions that “bring the game into disrepute.”

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who led India during the Asia Cup, has been fined 30% of his match fee and received two demerit points for his actions during the tense India-Pakistan game. The Indian captain was also found guilty of violating Article 2.21, related to inappropriate behaviour and on-field conduct unbecoming of an international player.

Pakistan’s opener Sahibzada Farhan was issued an official warning and one demerit point after celebrating his half-century with a gunshot gesture, which the ICC deemed inappropriate. Though the act was intended as a light-hearted celebration, it was interpreted as unsporting and contrary to the spirit of the game.

Adding to the list, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also cautioned by the ICC for a minor offence under the same code. He accepted the charge of “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game” and was given a formal warning along with one demerit point, avoiding a full disciplinary hearing.

An ICC spokesperson said, “Players representing their nations are expected to maintain the highest standards of conduct. The disciplinary actions are a reminder that passion should never cross the line of professionalism.”

The Asia Cup 2025, though packed with high-octane cricketing moments, has been overshadowed by these disciplinary issues. What started as a battle of skill between two cricketing giants has now become a lesson in sportsmanship — one that both teams will hope to learn from before their next face-off.

The ICC has confirmed that both the BCCI and PCB have been informed of the sanctions, and further clarifications from the respective boards are expected in the coming days.