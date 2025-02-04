Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Briefs EAM Jaishankar on Recent International Visits

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday to brief him on his recent visits to Bhutan, South Korea, and Japan. During their conversation, Sarma shared insights from his travels, emphasizing the global appreciation for India’s growth story witnessed firsthand in these countries.

Assam CM Extends Invitation for Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Sarma also extended an invitation to Jaishankar for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, which will take place in Guwahati on February 25-26. The summit aims to highlight Assam’s geostrategic advantages and its potential as a major investment destination. This initiative will serve as Assam’s largest investment promotion and facilitation event. The CM confirmed that EAM Jaishankar will attend the event, where he will discuss Assam’s critical role in India’s Act East Policy.

Assam’s Role in India’s Act East and BIMSTEC Policies

After the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed his views on Assam’s centrality in India’s Act East Policy and BIMSTEC initiatives. “Glad to meet CM Assam Himanta Biswa Ji this morning. Discussed development initiatives in Assam, and its centrality to the success of our Act East and BIMSTEC policies,” Jaishankar posted on X.

CM Sarma Discusses Security Concerns and Investment in Assam

In addition to discussing investment opportunities, CM Sarma raised concerns over reports suggesting that sections of the Bangladeshi establishment, with the aid of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), are attempting to revive militancy in Assam. However, Sarma reassured that there is no local support for such actions, stating, “The people want peace.”

Sarma also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss investment initiatives in Assam, with the PM set to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit as the Chief Guest.

Assam Positioned as a Global Hub for Semiconductors

During his visit to Japan last month, Sarma highlighted Assam’s potential to become a global hub for semiconductors. He revealed that an electronic city is being developed in Jagiroad to support the ambitious plan. Sarma also met with top semiconductor firms such as Micron Memory, Ueno Seiki, and Tokyo Electron to discuss further advancements in the sector.

The ongoing developments underscore Assam’s growing role in both India’s economic growth and regional security.