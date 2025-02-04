Israel’s Bold Move: 60 Palestinian Prisoners to Be Deported to Turkey, Qatar, and More!

Ramallah: In a significant development under the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, 60 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel will be deported to four countries: Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia, and Pakistan. Abdullah Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, confirmed that each country will host 15 prisoners. These individuals are currently staying in a hotel in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, where they are awaiting deportation.

Zaghari also revealed that discussions are ongoing with additional countries to accommodate the remaining Palestinian prisoners. These talks are focused on future releases as part of the broader ceasefire agreement. The deal, which was brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, aims to establish long-term peace between Israel and Hamas, involving the exchange of prisoners and hostages. Since the ceasefire took effect on January 19, Hamas has freed 18 hostages in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel’s Latest Release of Palestinian Prisoners

In line with the ongoing truce, Israel released 183 additional Palestinian prisoners in the fourth prisoner-for-hostage swap. The majority of those released were from Gaza, and they were transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross before being sent to their respective countries. Israel has made it clear that prisoners convicted of serious crimes will not be sent to Gaza or the West Bank. In response, Egypt has agreed to temporarily house those individuals.

This ongoing prisoner exchange underscores the complexities of the negotiations and represents a crucial step towards a possible long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.