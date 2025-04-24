Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Hindu-Muslim Unity Against Terrorism, Targets Pakistan and Bangladesh

Hojai: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for unity between Hindus and Muslims in the fight against terrorism, asserting that countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh must be held accountable for supporting such acts.

Speaking at a rally for the upcoming panchayat elections in Hojai on Thursday, Sarma emphasized the importance of religious harmony and collective resistance against terror.

“Terrorism Doesn’t Discriminate, We Must Stand United”

Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Sarma claimed that terrorists had specifically asked victims about their religious identity before targeting them.

“Earlier, terrorists never asked which religion the victims belonged to. But this time in Pahalgam, they asked if someone was Hindu or Muslim before attacking,” he said.

Stressing on the need for unity, he added:

“We will be safe if we stay united—ek rahenge toh safe rahenge.”

“Punish Nations Like Pakistan and Bangladesh”

Calling for a decisive stand, the Chief Minister said that people of all faiths must join hands against terrorism and deliver a strong message to nations believed to be backing extremist activities.

“Hindus and Muslims must fight terrorism together and punish countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Sarma said.

Warning to Sympathizers in Assam

In a sharp warning to those allegedly supporting anti-India narratives, Sarma claimed some individuals in Assam were indirectly supporting Pakistan.

“No such person will be spared, however important they may be,” he warned.

He also alleged that a Congress MP from Assam had spent 15 days in Pakistan without notifying the Indian government, questioning the intent behind such a visit.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists and injured many others, triggering widespread outrage and renewed calls for a unified national stance against terrorism.