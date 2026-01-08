Assembly polls: Congress steps up alliance talks; Rahul, Priyanka may visit TN soon

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled later this year, political activity in the state has gathered pace, and the Congress party is preparing a renewed push that combines alliance negotiations with large-scale organisational mobilisation.

Senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to visit Tamil Nadu in the coming weeks, signalling the party leadership’s renewed focus on the state ahead of the polls.

In recent months, reports have surfaced about Congress exploring the possibility of political engagement with actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

At the same time, speculation has emerged over strains within the Congress–DMK alliance, particularly following the Congress party’s poor performance in the Bihar elections.

These developments have triggered intense debate within Tamil Nadu’s political circles, with rival parties closely tracking the Congress’ strategic direction.

Against this backdrop, the Congress high command has constituted a five-member committee to hold structured discussions with the DMK leadership.

The committee is headed by Congress Tamil Nadu in charge Girish Chodankar and includes Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai and Congress Legislature Party leader Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Party sources said the panel has begun consultations aimed at addressing alliance-related issues, including coordination, seat-sharing expectations, and the Congress’ role within the ruling arrangement.

Alongside alliance talks, internal deliberations within the Congress have intensified on questions related to governance participation and political visibility. These discussions involve All India Congress Professionals and Data Analytics Department chairman Praveen Chakravarty, Congress MPs Jothimani and Manickam Tagore, and legislature party leader Rajesh Kumar.

Leaders are said to be pushing for a more defined and assertive role for Congress within the alliance framework. Since assuming charge as TNCC president, Selvaperunthagai has focused on rebuilding the party from the grassroots. According to Congress sources, around 18,500 village-level committees have been formed across Tamil Nadu.

Each committee comprises 10 members, including a chairperson, secretary, treasurer, and executive committee members, marking one of the party’s most extensive organisational exercises in recent years.

The Congress is now planning a series of mass conventions to energise this network. By the end of January, a village committee conference is proposed, with nearly two lakh grassroots executives expected to participate. In addition, the party is preparing to organise a state-level women’s conference and a fishermen’s conference in Kanyakumari.

Sources said major events are also planned in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, with Rahul Gandhi likely to attend the village committee conference and Priyanka Gandhi expected to participate in the women’s conference, underscoring the Congress leadership’s intent to reassert its presence in Tamil Nadu politics.