Atishi Becomes Delhi Assembly’s First Woman Leader of Opposition

New Delhi: AAP MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, marking a historic first for the national capital.

She was officially named to the position during the party’s legislative meeting on Sunday.

Historic First: Woman Leader of Opposition in Delhi

This is the first time that a woman will lead the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and it is also the first instance where a woman LoP will face off against a woman Chief Minister, BJP’s Rekha Gupta. Atishi’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Delhi’s political history.

Atishi’s Political Background

Atishi, who previously succeeded Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi in September 2024, made history as the youngest person to hold the top post. During her tenure, she held several crucial portfolios in the previous AAP government, including Education, Power, Water, Public Works Department (PWD), and Services. Atishi was also the only female minister in the Cabinet.

AAP’s Decision and Atishi’s Gratitude

AAP MLA Gopal Rai made the announcement, stating that the decision to appoint Atishi as LoP was unanimous in the legislative party meeting. Rai highlighted Atishi’s strong leadership, saying, “In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as both Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister. If the BJP does not fulfil its promises, AAP will act as a responsible and strong Opposition.”

Atishi expressed her gratitude to the party, thanking AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the legislative party for the trust placed in her. “The AAP has been chosen as the Opposition by the people. A strong Opposition is one that raises the voice of the people. We will ensure that the BJP fulfils all the promises made by the Prime Minister and its party leaders,” she said.

AAP’s Commitment to Holding the Government Accountable

Atishi reiterated AAP’s commitment to holding the newly-formed government accountable, particularly regarding promises made to women. “We promise the women of Delhi that we will ensure the Rekha Gupta-led government fulfils its commitment of providing Rs 2,500 as promised,” she added.

BJP’s Historic Win and AAP’s Role as the Opposition

The BJP made a historic comeback in Delhi’s Assembly elections held on February 5, securing 48 out of 70 seats and ending a 27-year wait for power in the national capital. AAP, which had ruled Delhi for nearly a decade, managed to win 22 seats, while Congress failed to secure any seats.