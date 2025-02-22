Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi, Ministers Oversee Road Repairs and Key Projects

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss governance priorities, while her Cabinet ministers were actively engaged in reviewing road repairs and infrastructure projects across the city.

CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi, Expresses Gratitude

During her meeting with PM Modi at his residence, CM Gupta expressed her gratitude for being entrusted with the responsibility to lead Delhi. “The opportunity given to a ‘Daughter of Delhi’ to serve the city is an honor,” she conveyed, according to one of her aides.

Before departing for the meeting, CM Gupta addressed her supporters from the balcony of her Shalimar Bagh residence, emphasizing her commitment to delivering on her promises. “On my first day in office, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the Cabinet meeting, ensuring health security for Delhiites,” she said.

She also reiterated her administration’s vision of achieving a ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi), in alignment with PM Modi’s national developmental roadmap.

Focus on Infrastructure: PWD Minister Inspects Projects

Following the CM’s meeting with the Prime Minister, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma took to the field to inspect the Barapullah Phase-3 project, which has been delayed due to pending payments and environmental clearance. Verma assured that necessary approvals would be expedited to complete the project at the earliest.

Additionally, Verma directed officials to address road encroachments and emphasized quality control in road construction. “We want road contractors to guarantee a 10-year lifespan for roads to prevent frequent recarpeting and unnecessary expenditures,” he stated.

Cabinet Ministers Intensify Road Repair and Clean-Up Initiatives

Law and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra visited the Khajuri Khas crossing in North East Delhi to evaluate road conditions. Criticizing the previous government’s mismanagement, Mishra remarked, “Under Arvind Kejriwal’s administration, Delhi’s roads deteriorated significantly. Our mission is to fix broken roads, eliminate potholes, and resolve waterlogging issues through round-the-clock efforts.”

Other ministers also carried out inspections across the city to assess infrastructure conditions. Reports indicate that multiple repair projects have been fast-tracked, with directives issued to ensure immediate action.

Commitment to ‘Viksit Delhi’ and Public Welfare

CM Gupta’s administration is focusing on improving infrastructure and urban management. Her pledge to build a ‘Viksit Delhi’ is backed by tangible actions, including:

Approval of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Providing financial protection for healthcare expenses.

Providing financial protection for healthcare expenses. Enhanced Road Quality Standards: Enforcing stricter durability requirements for newly constructed roads.

Enforcing stricter durability requirements for newly constructed roads. Streamlining Encroachment Removal: Addressing obstructions that cause congestion and affect pedestrian movement.

Public Response and Expectations

Residents have welcomed the proactive approach of the new administration. Social media is abuzz with appreciation for the swift action on pending road repairs. However, Delhiites also expect sustained efforts beyond the initial flurry of activity.

As CM Rekha Gupta embarks on her tenure, her government’s ability to deliver on its promises will be closely scrutinized. With PM Modi’s endorsement and her ministers’ on-ground engagement, the coming months will be crucial in determining the success of her leadership in transforming Delhi’s urban infrastructure.

Stay tuned for further updates on Delhi’s infrastructure developments and policy changes.