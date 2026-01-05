ATM Cash Theft Accused Arrested by Miyapur Police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Miyapur Police Station police have arrested an accused involved in ATM cash thefts by using technical devices. The arrest was made under the Miyapur police limits after timely action based on public information.

The accused was caught red-handed while attempting to steal cash from an ATM, putting an end to a series of ATM theft attempts reported in the area.

Accused Identified as Anantapur Native

Police identified the arrested accused as Vadde Katamayya (24), a resident of Anantapur. Investigations revealed that he learned ATM cash theft methods online, aiming to make quick money.

He specifically targeted ATMs belonging to a particular private company, using various technical tools to carry out thefts.

ATM Thefts Since October 2025

According to police officials, the accused has been involved in multiple ATM theft attempts since October 2025. By using specialized devices, he managed to tamper with ATM machines and steal or attempt to steal cash from several locations.

Police believe more cases may come to light during further questioning.

Caught Red-Handed at Hafeezpet ATM

The arrest took place in Hafeezpet, at Marthanda Nagar, where Katamayya and his associate were attempting another ATM theft.

A local resident, Balu Naik, noticed suspicious activity near the ATM and immediately dialed 100 to alert the police.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

Acting quickly on the tip-off, Miyapur police rushed to the spot and arrested Vadde Katamayya on the spot. However, his associate Ramanjaneyulu managed to flee and is currently absconding.

Police teams have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the second accused.

Public Alert and Police Advisory

Police have appreciated the alertness of the local resident and urged citizens to immediately report suspicious activities near ATMs. Increased surveillance and checks have been intensified to prevent further ATM theft incidents in Hyderabad.

