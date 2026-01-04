Cyberabad Police Rescue 3 Victims, Book Multiple Cases During Special Safety Drive
Cyberabad Police rescue three victims and arrest multiple accused during a week-long special drive, with raids, SHE Team operations, family counselling, and safety awareness programmes.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police carried out a week-long special drive focused on women and child safety, resulting in the rescue of three victims, multiple arrests, and large-scale awareness programmes across the region.
The drive was conducted from December 27, 2025, to January 2, 2026, according to K. Srujana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing.
Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Conducts Raids
During the special drive, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted night raids at multiple locations.
Key Outcomes of AHTU Operations
- 3 victims rescued
- 8 accused arrested in three cases
- Cases registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA)
- 6 transgenders apprehended during the raids
Police said the operations were aimed at cracking down on illegal activities and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.
SHE Teams Step Up Public Safety Checks
The Cyberabad SHE Teams carried out 147 decoy operations across public places during the drive.
Results of SHE Teams Operations
- 45 persons caught red-handed for indecent acts in public
- 52 petty cases registered
- Remaining offenders were counselled
- 26 complaints received from women through various reporting channels
The teams said their presence helped deter harassment and boosted confidence among women in public spaces.
Family Counselling Brings Relief
As part of family welfare efforts, police facilitated the reunion of 22 families involved in marital disputes through:
- Family Counselling Centres
- CDEW Centres
Officials said counselling helped resolve issues amicably and reduce domestic stress.
Awareness Programmes Reach Over 3,000 People
The AHTU and SHE Teams also focused on prevention through education. A total of 3,101 participants attended awareness programmes held across the Cyberabad commissionerate.
Topics Covered
- Human and child trafficking
- Eve-teasing and stalking
- Social media harassment and cyber bullying
- Cyber frauds and online safety
- Child marriage, child labour, and begging
- Child rights and legal protections
Police also shared information on emergency helplines:
- Women Helpline: 181
- Child Helpline: 1098
- Police Emergency: 100
- Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930
Police Reiterate Commitment to Safety
Cyberabad Police said such special drives will continue to strengthen enforcement, enhance awareness, and ensure a safer environment for women and children across the region.
