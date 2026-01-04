Cyberabad Police Rescue 3 Victims, Book Multiple Cases During Special Safety Drive

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police carried out a week-long special drive focused on women and child safety, resulting in the rescue of three victims, multiple arrests, and large-scale awareness programmes across the region.

The drive was conducted from December 27, 2025, to January 2, 2026, according to K. Srujana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Conducts Raids

During the special drive, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) conducted night raids at multiple locations.

Key Outcomes of AHTU Operations

3 victims rescued

8 accused arrested in three cases

in three cases Cases registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA)

6 transgenders apprehended during the raids

Police said the operations were aimed at cracking down on illegal activities and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.

SHE Teams Step Up Public Safety Checks

The Cyberabad SHE Teams carried out 147 decoy operations across public places during the drive.

Results of SHE Teams Operations

45 persons caught red-handed for indecent acts in public

for indecent acts in public 52 petty cases registered

Remaining offenders were counselled

26 complaints received from women through various reporting channels

The teams said their presence helped deter harassment and boosted confidence among women in public spaces.

Family Counselling Brings Relief

As part of family welfare efforts, police facilitated the reunion of 22 families involved in marital disputes through:

Family Counselling Centres

CDEW Centres

Officials said counselling helped resolve issues amicably and reduce domestic stress.

Awareness Programmes Reach Over 3,000 People

The AHTU and SHE Teams also focused on prevention through education. A total of 3,101 participants attended awareness programmes held across the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Topics Covered

Human and child trafficking

Eve-teasing and stalking

Social media harassment and cyber bullying

Cyber frauds and online safety

Child marriage, child labour, and begging

Child rights and legal protections

Police also shared information on emergency helplines:

Women Helpline: 181

Child Helpline: 1098

Police Emergency: 100

Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930

Police Reiterate Commitment to Safety

Cyberabad Police said such special drives will continue to strengthen enforcement, enhance awareness, and ensure a safer environment for women and children across the region.

