ATM Withdrawals to Get Costlier from May 1 as RBI Approves Fee Hike

New Delhi: Starting May 1, withdrawing cash from ATMs in India will become more expensive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an increase in ATM interchange fees.

Customers exceeding their free transaction limit will have to pay higher charges for both financial and non-financial transactions.

What is an ATM Interchange Fee?

An ATM interchange fee is a charge that one bank pays another for providing ATM services to customers. This fee, often passed on to consumers as part of banking costs, ensures the maintenance and operation of the ATM infrastructure.

The recent decision to hike these charges follows requests from white-label ATM operators, who have cited rising operational expenses as a major challenge.

How Much Will ATM Transactions Cost from May 1?

Under the revised structure:

Financial transactions (cash withdrawals) beyond the free limit will now cost ₹19 per transaction , up from ₹17.

(cash withdrawals) beyond the free limit will now cost , up from ₹17. Non-financial transactions (such as balance inquiries, mini statements, and PIN changes) will cost ₹7 per transaction, an increase from ₹6.

The hike will apply nationwide and is expected to impact customers, particularly those using ATMs frequently or from smaller banks that depend on larger financial institutions for ATM infrastructure.

Why is the RBI Increasing ATM Fees?

The RBI’s decision to approve the fee hike comes amid growing pressure from white-label ATM operators, who claim that rising expenses related to maintenance, security, and technology upgrades are affecting their viability. Additionally, banks have argued that the cost of cash management and ATM network expansion has increased over time.

Impact on Customers and Banking Trends

The revised charges are expected to affect millions of customers, especially those who rely on cash transactions. With digital payments on the rise, this move might further push consumers toward online banking and cashless transactions.

The Rise of Digital Payments in India

Government data highlights the rapid shift towards digital transactions:

In FY14 , digital payments in India were valued at ₹952 lakh crore .

, digital payments in India were valued at . By FY23, this figure had surged to ₹3,658 lakh crore, reflecting a significant reduction in cash dependency.

With Unified Payments Interface (UPI), online wallets, and contactless payment options becoming more widespread, fewer individuals are relying on cash withdrawals. However, a substantial segment of the population, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, still depends on ATMs for daily financial needs.

Also Read | CBSE to Allow Basic Calculators in Class 12 Exams Starting 2025-26

What This Means for ATM Users

Higher Transaction Costs – Customers exceeding their free monthly ATM transaction limit will now pay more for both withdrawals and non-financial transactions. Shift to Digital Payments – Increased costs may encourage more users to adopt digital payment methods, reducing ATM dependence. Challenges for Small Banks – Financial institutions with fewer ATMs will face higher interchange fees, potentially leading to additional charges for their customers.