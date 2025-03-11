Chaos in Bihar: Unidentified Attackers Target Private School with Bombs and Stones (CCTV Footage Viral)

Hajipur: A shocking attack unfolded at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Hajipur, where unidentified miscreants hurled stones and smoke bombs at the premises, causing panic among students and staff.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has now gone viral on social media.

Attack on DPS Hajipur Sparks Panic

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants initially pelted stones at the school before throwing smoke bombs, triggering fear in the surrounding area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Police Investigation Underway

The school administration promptly reported the attack to the local police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation. However, the identity of the attackers and their motive remain unknown.

Authorities are analyzing the CCTV footage to identify and track down the culprits behind this alarming incident.

Rising Concerns Over School Safety

The incident has raised serious concerns about school security in Bihar. Parents and educators are urging authorities to enhance safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.