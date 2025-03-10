UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Sambhal Police Officer’s Remarks on Muslims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking at a conclave on Saturday, defended Sambhal Police officer Anuj Chaudhary over his controversial remarks about Muslims and Holi celebrations. He stated that Holi comes once a year, while Friday prayers occur every week, justifying the officer’s comments.

Officer’s Remarks Spark Controversy

The controversy began when Anuj Chaudhary told the media that Muslims should not object to colors being thrown at them during Holi if they step outside, or else they should stay at home. His statement drew criticism, but Yogi Adityanath backed him, calling him a ‘Pehelwan’ (wrestler) and stating that he only spoke ‘the truth’, even if it offended some people.

Also Read: ‘Jumma Comes 52 Times, Holi Comes Once a Year—Stay Home If You Fear Colours’: Sambhal Officer’s Remark Sparks Outrage

Defending the Decision to Defer Friday Prayers

CM Yogi further supported the officer’s justification for postponing Friday prayers, arguing that Namaz can be deferred and is not obligatory to be performed at a specific time. He added, “If anyone wishes to pray, they can do so at home.”

Muslim Scholars Extend Friday Prayers Timing

In response to the controversy, Muslim scholar Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi announced that Friday prayers on March 14 will be extended by an hour to accommodate worshippers.

Defending #SambhalPolice officer’s controversial remarks on #Muslims, #UttarPradesh CM #YogiAdityanath, on Saturday, speaking at a conclave, said that while #Holi comes once in a year, Friday prayers are held every week.



Calling the Sambal officer a ‘Pehelwan’ (wrestler), he… pic.twitter.com/RJmLPqOlYt — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 10, 2025

Political Reactions: SP Slams BJP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongly condemned the remarks, accusing the officer of acting as an agent of the BJP. The party criticized the politicization of religious matters and called for strict action against the officer.

The debate continues, with opposition leaders and religious scholars weighing in on the issue, as discussions over communal harmony take center stage ahead of upcoming elections.