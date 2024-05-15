Auto-Rickshaw Driver Murdered Over Relationship with Cousin Sister in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a shocking incident, a young auto-rickshaw driver was murdered on Tuesday night in Hajipur mandal, Mancherial district, allegedly over a relationship with his cousin sister.

Malyala Naresh, 25, was killed on the spot when Asadi Chaitanya bludgeoned him with a boulder, according to Mancherial Rural Inspector Akula Ashok. Chaitanya has been booked for Naresh’s murder following a complaint from Naresh’s family. Investigations are currently underway.

Naresh had reportedly been closely involved with Chaitanya’s sister and was accused of harassing her after she began ignoring him. Despite being reprimanded by Chaitanya and the community elders, Naresh attempted to meet the girl on Tuesday. Chaitanya confronted Naresh, pushed him to the ground, and fatally struck him with a boulder.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details about the incident.