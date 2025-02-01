‘Avoid eating out, especially paneer, cheese and rice’: Doctor warns as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases continue to spike

Doctors at leading Indian hospitals have urged the public to avoid eating out and consuming paneer, cheese, and rice from unregulated sources amid a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases linked to contaminated food and water. The rare neurological disorder, which can cause paralysis, has been associated with bacterial infections triggered by improperly stored or prepared foods, experts warned.

GBS Overview and Bacterial Link

GBS is a serious autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis. Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat, MD Medicine and DM Neurology at AIIMS Delhi, identified gastroenteritis caused by Campylobacter jejuni—a bacteria commonly found in contaminated food and water—as a key trigger. “This is one cause we can avoid through precaution,” she stated in an Instagram post.

High-Risk Foods and Dining Advisory

Why You Should Avoid Eating Out

Dr. Sehrawat specifically cautioned against eating paneer, cheese, and rice from external vendors due to risks of bacterial growth if stored improperly. “These foods are more prone to contamination when hygiene protocols are neglected,” she emphasized.

Mechanism of Contamination

Dr. Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, consultant surgical gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospitals, explained that Campylobacter jejuni contains molecules similar to nerve cell components. After a gastrointestinal infection, the immune system may mistakenly target nerves, causing inflammation and damage. “This molecular mimicry is why a simple infection can escalate to GBS,” he told indianexpress.com.

Prevention Measures for Dairy and Rice

To reduce risks, Dr. Srinivasan stressed strict hygiene practices. Paneer and cheese should be made from pasteurized milk, stored refrigerated, and sourced from reliable providers. “Avoid open-market dairy products where storage conditions are uncertain,” he advised. For rice, prompt refrigeration of leftovers and thorough reheating are critical to preventing Bacillus cereus growth, a toxin-producing bacterium that thrives at room temperature.

Other Risky Foods

Dr. Srinivasan also flagged raw salads, cut fruits, and undercooked meat or seafood as high-risk when dining out. “These items are often exposed to unclean water or unsanitary handling, increasing infection chances,” he said.

Public Advisory

Experts recommend consuming freshly cooked meals and filtered water when eating outside. Individuals experiencing prolonged gastrointestinal symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical attention to mitigate GBS risks.

Disclaimer

This article is based on information from public domain sources and expert comments. Consult a healthcare professional before making dietary or health-related decisions.

