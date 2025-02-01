‘Avoid eating out, especially paneer, cheese and rice’: Doctor warns as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases continue to spike
Doctors link rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases to contaminated paneer, cheese, and rice. Learn how bacterial infections like Campylobacter jejuni trigger nerve damage and steps to prevent foodborne risks.
Doctors at leading Indian hospitals have urged the public to avoid eating out and consuming paneer, cheese, and rice from unregulated sources amid a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases linked to contaminated food and water. The rare neurological disorder, which can cause paralysis, has been associated with bacterial infections triggered by improperly stored or prepared foods, experts warned.
Table of Contents
GBS Overview and Bacterial Link
GBS is a serious autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis. Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat, MD Medicine and DM Neurology at AIIMS Delhi, identified gastroenteritis caused by Campylobacter jejuni—a bacteria commonly found in contaminated food and water—as a key trigger. “This is one cause we can avoid through precaution,” she stated in an Instagram post.
High-Risk Foods and Dining Advisory
Why You Should Avoid Eating Out
Dr. Sehrawat specifically cautioned against eating paneer, cheese, and rice from external vendors due to risks of bacterial growth if stored improperly. “These foods are more prone to contamination when hygiene protocols are neglected,” she emphasized.
Mechanism of Contamination
Dr. Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, consultant surgical gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospitals, explained that Campylobacter jejuni contains molecules similar to nerve cell components. After a gastrointestinal infection, the immune system may mistakenly target nerves, causing inflammation and damage. “This molecular mimicry is why a simple infection can escalate to GBS,” he told indianexpress.com.
Prevention Measures for Dairy and Rice
To reduce risks, Dr. Srinivasan stressed strict hygiene practices. Paneer and cheese should be made from pasteurized milk, stored refrigerated, and sourced from reliable providers. “Avoid open-market dairy products where storage conditions are uncertain,” he advised. For rice, prompt refrigeration of leftovers and thorough reheating are critical to preventing Bacillus cereus growth, a toxin-producing bacterium that thrives at room temperature.
Other Risky Foods
Dr. Srinivasan also flagged raw salads, cut fruits, and undercooked meat or seafood as high-risk when dining out. “These items are often exposed to unclean water or unsanitary handling, increasing infection chances,” he said.
Public Advisory
Experts recommend consuming freshly cooked meals and filtered water when eating outside. Individuals experiencing prolonged gastrointestinal symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical attention to mitigate GBS risks.
Disclaimer
This article is based on information from public domain sources and expert comments. Consult a healthcare professional before making dietary or health-related decisions.
What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis. It is often triggered by bacterial or viral infections, such as those caused by contaminated food or water.
How can contaminated food lead to GBS?
Bacteria like Campylobacter jejuni, commonly found in improperly stored or cooked foods, can trigger gastrointestinal infections. The immune system may mistakenly attack nerve cells due to “molecular mimicry,” where bacterial components resemble nerve tissue, leading to nerve damage and GBS.
Why are paneer, cheese, and rice considered high-risk foods?
Paneer and cheese made from unpasteurized milk or stored improperly can harbor harmful bacteria. Cooked rice left at room temperature fosters Bacillus cereus, which produces toxins. Both scenarios increase the risk of infections linked to GBS.
How can I reduce my risk of GBS when eating out?
Avoid raw salads, cut fruits, undercooked meats, and street food with uncertain hygiene practices. Opt for freshly cooked meals, ensure dairy products are pasteurized and refrigerated, and drink filtered or boiled water. Promptly refrigerate leftovers and reheat thoroughly before consuming.