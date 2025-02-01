First Case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome Reported in Telangana; 25-Year-Old Woman on Ventilator Support

Hyderabad/Mumbai (PTI): Telangana reported its first confirmed case of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) on Sunday, involving a 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, now in critical condition on ventilator support at KIMS Hospital. The development comes as neighboring Maharashtra battles 127 suspected GBS cases, including 72 confirmed infections and 16 new cases reported recently.

Key Details of the Telangana Case

The patient, with no recent travel history to Pune—the epicenter of Maharashtra’s outbreak—was initially treated at a local hospital for a week before her condition worsened, necessitating transfer to KIMS. Hospital authorities confirmed she requires ventilator support. Consultant neurologist Dr. Praveen Kumar Yada emphasized that GBS typically occurs when the immune system attacks nerves after infections like fever or diarrhea.

Maharashtra’s Rising GBS Cases

Maharashtra reported 127 suspected GBS cases, with 20 patients currently on ventilators. A 40-year-old man from Solapur died of GBS on Sunday, while a 56-year-old Pune woman with comorbidities died at Sassoon General Hospital, though her death is under scrutiny. Health officials noted 72 cases are confirmed, including nine outside Pune district.

Lab Findings and Disease Background

Of 121 stool samples sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), 21 tested positive for norovirus and five for Campylobacter. None of the 200 blood samples showed Zika, dengue, or chikungunya. GBS, a rare autoimmune disorder, causes nerve damage leading to muscle weakness, numbness, and paralysis, often triggered by bacterial or viral infections.

Health departments in both states are monitoring outbreaks, urging hospitals to report symptoms promptly.