Ayush Mhatre to lead India in U19 Men’s Asia Cup

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday named India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup to take place in Dubai from December 12.

India, who are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and two other teams that will join them through qualifiers, will be led by Ayush Mhatre in the continental tournament. Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Qualifier 2.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently displayed his hitting prowess in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, will continue to spearhead the top-order batting for India. Vihaan Malhotra has been named India’s vice-captain in the tournament.

India have put together an exciting squad showcasing some of the brightest young talents poised to shine on the international stage. The team is further strengthened by four standby players; Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, and Aditya Rawat, who add depth and reliable backup support.

India enter the tournament as eight-time champions, the most titles by any country in the competition. India missed out on the title last year after losing to current holders Bangladesh in the final.

The eight-team tournament will begin on December 12, with India taking on Qualifier 1 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. On the same day, Pakistan will take on Qualifier 3 at The Seven Stadium.

India will next take on Pakistan on December 14 before taking on Qualifier 3 on December 16. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held on December 19.

The final of the tournament will be played on December 21.

India U19 squad for Asia Cup: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh (subject to fitness clearance), Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat.