Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Phone Conversation on Wife Tahira Kashyap’s Birthday

Mumbai: Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap turned 42 on January 21, 2025. On her special day, Ayushmann Khurrana, her husband, took to his official Instagram handle to wish her and share a heartfelt post.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Sweet Birthday Message for Tahira Kashyap

The Dream Girl actor shared a romantic black-and-white photo of the couple, where Ayushmann can be seen lovingly following Tahira. He captioned the image, writing, “Ayush! Papa aa gaye! Baad mein phone karti hoon,” and followed up with, “Papa! Ayush aa gaya! Baad mein phone karti hoon,” highlighting the sweet moments between them.

Also Read: U19 WC: Sri Lanka Women Beat West Indies by 81 Runs to Register Second Win

Tahira Kashyap Reflects on Her Special Day

Talking about her birthday celebrations, Tahira shared how each year feels unique and special. “Every year, my birthday feels unique and special! Three years ago, it was a safari trip with friends to Gir. Two years back, it was an all-girls trip to Dubai. Last year, it was a serene celebration in Goa with a classical performance and just family,” she said.

She further added, “I feel incredibly blessed to have such thoughtful friends and family who plan something different and memorable every time. As adults, we often feel it’s odd to get excited about birthdays, but my loved ones never fail to make mine extraordinary. But more than anything, I’m grateful that each year, I get to spend my special day with my close ones in the most heartwarming way. Truly, I couldn’t ask for more!”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Upcoming Project: Thama

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently working on his upcoming drama Thama. Touted to be a ‘bloody love story,’ the project will be a part of Maddock’s popular horror-comedy universe. In Thama, Ayushmann will romance Rashmika Mandanna, while Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also play pivotal roles.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan in collaboration with Amar Kaushik, Thama explores the story of a determined historian investigating ancient manuscripts for clues to the mysterious vampire legends of Vijay Nagar. The screenplay has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.