U19 WC: Sri Lanka Women Beat West Indies by 81 Runs to Register Second Win

Kuala Lumpur: Sri Lanka delivered a stellar team performance to defeat the West Indies by 81 runs, continuing their strong start in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

Key Partnerships Propel Sri Lanka to a Strong Total

Two crucial partnerships helped Sri Lanka set a challenging total. Openers Sumudu Nisansala and Sanjana Kavindi got off to a flying start, racing to 48 without loss in the powerplay. Nisansala played a brilliant shot, hitting Selena Ross for an emphatic six over midwicket.

Although Nisansala was dismissed in the seventh over, captain Manudi Nanayakkara took charge, building a second-wicket partnership of 48 runs with Kavindi. Nanayakkara contributed 37 runs, while Dahami Sanethma added an unbeaten 31 from 25 balls, helping Sri Lanka reach 166/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s Fates Intertwined Through Their Films



West Indies Struggle in Run Chase

In response, the West Indies struggled to keep up with the required run rate, losing wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Chamudi Praboda was instrumental in breaking the top order, and Aseni Thalagune played a key role by dismissing skipper Samara Ramnath, who had scored 24 runs from 23 balls.

Praboda was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 16 runs, while Thilakaratne took 2 wickets for 7 runs. The West Indies were ultimately bowled out for 85 in 19.4 overs, falling short by 81 runs.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka : 166/5 in 20 overs (Sanjana Kavindi 38, Manudi Nanayakkara 37; Selena Ross 2-25, Jahzara Claxton 1-20)

: 166/5 in 20 overs (Sanjana Kavindi 38, Manudi Nanayakkara 37; Selena Ross 2-25, Jahzara Claxton 1-20) West Indies: 85 all out in 19.4 overs (Samara Ramnath 24, Jahzara Claxton 15; Chamudi Praboda 3-16, Limasa Thilakaratne 2-7)

Sri Lanka won by 81 runs.