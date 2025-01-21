Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s Fates Intertwined Through Their Films

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s fates have become intertwined due to the ongoing chatter around their respective films, Emergency and Panjab 95.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Panjab 95 Faces Release Setback

On Tuesday morning, Diljit took to Instagram to post an apology regarding the delayed release of his film Panjab 95 in India. He shared, “We are very sorry and it pains us to inform you that the movie Panjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The film, based on the life of prominent Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was initially titled Ghalughara (meaning massacre), but after objections from the Censor Board, the name was changed to Panjab 95 with 120 scene cuts. The Sikh religious body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), intervened, and although the cuts were accepted, the title change remained. The film’s trailer was also removed from YouTube a day after its launch.

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Faces Protests in Punjab

In Kangana Ranaut’s case, her film Emergency has been halted in the cities of Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda amid fears of protests. Various Sikh organizations, including SGPC, have raised concerns, calling for a ban on the film, claiming that it “tarnishes the image of Sikhs and distorts history.”

A tweet from SGPC further called for the film to be banned in Punjab ahead of its scheduled release on January 17, 2025. Emergency is a controversial film due to its subject matter, which revisits the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film delves deep into the political and historical upheaval of the time, shedding light on a chapter that continues to evoke polarizing reactions across the nation.