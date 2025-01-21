Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Praise Adani Group’s Mahaprasad Distribution at ISKCON Kitchen

New Delhi: At the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, lakhs of devotees are being provided with ‘Mahaprasad,’ thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). This initiative aims to promote Sanatan Dharma and ensure that no pilgrim goes hungry during the sacred event.

Devotees have lauded the efforts of industrialist Gautam Adani and highlighted the importance of other business leaders following his example.

Devotees Praise Adani Group’s Efforts

Ankit, a devotee from Jaunpur, praised the arrangements, saying, “The efforts made by Adani Ji are remarkable. Providing free, high-quality meals to lakhs of devotees shows his dedication to Sanatan Dharma. It’s inspiring to see a business icon promoting religious values. I’ve also heard he plans to visit the Maha Kumbh, and it would be wonderful if more business leaders joined in.”

Gautam Adani is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, where he will offer prayers at the Triveni Sangam and seek blessings at the renowned ‘Bade Hanuman Ji Temple.’ He will also visit the ISKCON VIP tent (Sector 18) to oversee the Mahaprasad distribution.

Sachin Bhardwaj, another devotee, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Everything here is well-organized. Adani Ji is doing incredible work by making such large-scale arrangements for devotees. His efforts are highly commendable, and it’s heartening to see lakhs benefiting from these services. I believe all successful individuals should contribute to such noble causes.”

Bhandara and Comfort Initiatives for Devotees

A devotee from Jamshedpur shared similar sentiments: “The Bhandara organized by Adani Ji is a blessing. Besides providing food, he is offering electric vehicles to senior citizens and the specially abled, ensuring their comfort during this pilgrimage. Such initiatives reflect true devotion and social responsibility.”

Corporate Involvement in Religious and Social Services

The Adani Group’s collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press has become a cornerstone of the Maha Kumbh, setting a new benchmark for corporate involvement in religious and social services. Devotees are hopeful that more business icons will take inspiration from this initiative and contribute to promoting Sanatan Dharma and community welfare.

Mahaprasad Seva for the Entire Duration of Maha Kumbh

The ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ is being offered to devotees for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

To mark the launch of the ‘Seva Hi Saadhna Hai’ initiative, Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, Chairman of the ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) on January 9. Later, Gautam Adani wrote on his social media handle on X, “Kumbh is that sacred land of service where every hand automatically gets engaged in charity!

It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapurna.”